National Assembly meets Tuesday

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Order Paper has been circulated for a Sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, tomorrow, Nov. 14 at 10 am.

Several bills will come before the House, one for its first reading and two for second readings.

The Honourable Attorney General and Minister responsible for Justice and Legal Affairs the Hon. Vincent Byron will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time Magistrate’s Code of Procedure (Amendment) Bill and also will seek leave to introduce and have read a second time Legal Profession (Amendment) Bill 2017, which had its first reading on July 11.

In addition, Byron will seek leave to introduce and have read a second time Saint Christopher and Nevis Citizenship (CBI Escrow Accounts) Bill 2017, which had its first reading on June 13.

The National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96.1 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at https://zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/.

Copies of the bills can be found at sknis.kn of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under “Notices.”