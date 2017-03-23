NATIONAL DAY OF MOURNING AND NATIONAL HALF-HOLIDAY DECLARED IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS ON THURSDAY MARCH 23

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 22, 2017 (SKNIS): A national day of mourning has been declared by the government and a national half-holiday has been proclaimed by the Governor-General His Excellency Sir Tapley Seaton to honour the life and contribution of the late Sir Probyn Inniss (1936-2017), MBE, Former Governor of the Associated State of St. Christopher-Nevis-Anguilla, who will be accorded a state funeral on March 23.

The national half-holiday is for both the public and private sectors. Flags on all government buildings will be flown at half-staff on Thursday March 23. The body of Sir Probyn will lie in state at Government House tomorrow (March 23) from10:00 am to 2:00 pm for public viewing. The Book of Condolences will be opened at Government Headquarters from Wednesday March 22 at 8:00 am to Thursday March 23 at 12:00 pm for public signing. Sir Probyn’s state funeral will take place at the Wesley Methodist Church, Seaton Street, Basseterre, at 2:30 pm. Interment will be at the Springfield Cemetery.

Sir Probyn died on March 12, 2017. He was 80. He was married to Lady Rosamund Inniss and they had three children, Mrs. Angela Inniss-Hodge, Ms. Marcia Inniss and Probyn E. Inniss, Jr.