SKNIS file photo: Flooding in College Street Ghaut

National disaster coordinator reminds residents to stay informed during active hurricane season

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The heavy downpours and flash flooding experienced last Oct. 13-14 in St. Kitts and Nevis were associated with a tropical wave that caught many people by surprise, serving as a reminder to residents they should stay up-to-date with local weather bulletins.

During the next 24 hours, another tropical wave will impact the federation, producing scattered showers, says Elmo Burke, senior Met officer.

National Disaster Coordinator Carl Herbert stressed that residents should remain vigilant, as the end of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season is Nov. 30 – more than six weeks away. He mentioned the heavy rainfall over the weekend and issued a strong reminder.

“Do not park in ghauts and watercourses, as this can be detrimental to all concerned,” Herbert said. “This comes to mind especially [given] the rains we had on the weekend, which resulted in many of the ghauts flowing very heavily.”

Information from the St. Kitts Meteorological Service revealed that 83.5 millimeters/3.29 inches of rain fell between Friday and Saturday, and tapered off to 17.7 millimeters or 0.70 inches between Sunday and Monday.

The national disaster coordinator implored residents to remain in a state of readiness. “Monitor the information locally for weather information and make certain that you have your emergency supplies in place on a continuous basis throughout the season,” Herbert stated.

As noted by www.weather.com, the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season as of Oct. 14 has seen “15 named storms, 10 hurricanes, and six major (Category 3 or stronger) hurricanes.”