A National Health Walk designed to promote physical activity as part of a healthy lifestyle will be held Saturday starting at 5 a.m. at Caribbean Cinemas and ending at the Frigate Bay Lawn.

The National Health Walk comes on the heels of Friday’s launch of SKN Moves, an initiative designed to promote a healthy lifestyle through physical activity and healthy diet.

CARICOM Ministers of Health were introduced to the Jamaica Moves intitative in May 2018 by Honourable Dr. Christopher Tufton, Jamaica’s Minister of Health. The programme engaged all sectors of society at the individual, organizational, community and national levels to encourage three behaviours for the prevention and control of NCD’s, namely, physical activity, healthy eating and routine, and age-appropriate health checks for the general population.

Impressed, the Ministers agreed on its suitability for adoption on a region-wide basis to enhance ongoing national programmes for increasing physical activity and healthy eating across society. St. Kitts and Nevis (SKN) Moves is a direct result of this initiative.