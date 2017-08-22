Photo 1: The entry booth at the National Heroes Park

Photo 2: A look from the entry way with the monument bases just ahead.

Photo 3: One of the raised platforms that will have benches for sitting

National Heroes Ceremony Sept. 16 promises to be special occasion

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Sept. 16 ceremony commemorating the five national heroes of St. Kitts and Nevis is expected to be even more special as it marks the first time the event will be held in National Heroes Park among new monuments of the nation’s most prominent contributors.

The permanent secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Osbert DeSuza, said that work at the facility has progressed and the fence, entry booth and monument base are already completed or close to completion. Grassing of the parade square is ongoing and the area was inspected by members of the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) to ensure it is in keeping with standards necessary for military parades. Capt. Kayode Sutton reported that the visit was lead by the commander of the SKNDF, Lt. Col. Patrick Wallace, and the ground was certified for use for the National Heroes Day ceremony.

Trees, including Caribbean Royal Palms, Flamboyant and others, have been planted. A number of raised platforms will allow for members of the public to sit while visiting the park.

DeSuza encouraged people to observe the transformation of the facility on Kim Collins Highway, northeast of the R. L. Bradshaw International Airport, while keeping in mind the site is still under construction and restrictions apply.

The grand design of the 4-acre National Heroes Park also includes a welcome center, kiosks, an amphitheater and a pavilion. Some of these will take longer than the current timeframe to complete and will be added as time goes by.

The five national heroes are the Right Honourable and the Right Excellent Sir Kennedy A. Simmonds, and the Late Right Excellencies Sir Robert L. Bradshaw, Sir Caleb Azariah Paul Southwell, Sir Joseph N. France and Sir Simeon Daniel.