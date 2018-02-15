National ICT Centre reopens in St. Kitts

From SKNIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Another significant achievement was realized Feb. 15 when the National ICT Centre in St. Kitts reopened, marking another milestone for the government of National Unity as they celebrate three years in office.

The Honourable Vincent Byron, minister with responsibility for information and communication technology (ICT), said that the reopening of the centre is significant not just to the government, but also to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. “…We acknowledge a new beginning that this centre will bring to our nation building through the use of ICT development,” he said. “Today marks the opening of this new complex, but it is also the start of a week long programme to commemorate the Team Unity administration’s work in this country.”

Minister Byron explained that the government has played an integral role in the delivery of ICTs in St. Kitts and Nevis, as ICT is at the cornerstone of the government’s agenda for nation building. “We set out from the very beginning to create an agenda of nation building, where we would want to have economic prosperity,” he said. “We believe and we are proud of the gains that we have made over the last three years, but in particular, in the use of ICTs in this nation building framework,” he added.

He explained that the work of the IT Department is extensive, as opposed to the delivery and wiring of computers in various offices in government. He noted that the centre will give people a first-hand look of the work of the department.

“This centre, once you get beyond the walls [you realize] that a lot is happening behind these walls,” he said. “A lot will happen in the future to lift us up in this country, to make us more efficient and effective. We have done a lot in the first three years we have been here, but we intend to do a lot more.”

Byron encouraged everyone, in particular young people, to visit the centre and use it to develop their skills and further grow the ICT sector in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The National ICT Centre first opened its doors in 2007 and is an initiative between the governments of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan). It was part of the National ICT Strategic Plan that was developed in 2006 looking at transforming St. Kitts and Nevis to a knowledge-based economy.