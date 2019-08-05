The National School Chaplaincy Programme in St. Kitts and Nevis is expected to get a boost following a formal review and training session to be held in late August.

The chaplaincy programme, introduced in Jan. 2019 by the Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs, provides additional support for students, teachers, and parents, in personal, moral, emotional, and spiritual development matters. Some 50 spiritual leaders took part in the programme that was implemented on a seven-month trial basis in all non-faith-based public and private schools.

The chaplains reported on those efforts at a meeting held Thursday, Aug. 019, at the Solid Waste Management Conference Room. During the January to July period, they attended general and gender assemblies, conducted home visits, performewd grief counselling, and provided pastoral services during school events.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs, Ron Dublin-Collins, said that the meeting was very productive, noting the interaction between the chaplains was excellent and the excitement for the programme remains strong. The formal training and review session was the outcome of that meeting.

Permanent Secretary Dublin-Collins said that the training would benefit the some-20 pastors who are expected to join the expanding programme, and also serve as a reorientation for returning pastors. A manual is also in development to help guide the participating members of the clergy.

The chaplains are expected to be in place before the start of the 2019-2020 school year.