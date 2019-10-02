The Ministry of Education is currently hosting Model Safe School Toolkit Workshop Sept. 30 to Oct. 3 at the Ocean Terrace Inn (OTI to aid in the development of a National School Safety Policy set to be completed by November.

The Model Safe School Toolkit, borne out of the Model Safe School Programme (MSSP), is designed to assist CDEMA Participating States with implementing processes that result in safer and greener educational facilities, according to the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR).

Its Toolkit comprises a policy that can be adopted by governments and Ministries of Education, tools for assessing the level of safety and greenness of schools, a template Emergency/Disaster Plan that can be adapted to a school’s specific situation and hazard context, and, finally, a list of tools and guidance documents that can be utilized to create safer and greener institutions.According to cdema.org, the toolkit will guide governments on the development of National Safe School Policies, and offer tools for assessing the level of safety and greening of schools.

“A National School Safety Policy is an important document to have in our schools. It will provide guidelines for specific protocols and procedures which must be followed, before, during and after a crisis. The policy will influence a comprehensive approach to planning for and managing a myriad of potential natural and man-made hazards and safety issues within our schools,” Minister of Education, the Honourable Shawn Richards said at the launch of the National Safe Schools Programme Committee and the Development of the National School Safety Policy in March 2018.

According to Dr. Tricia Esdaille, Senior Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Education, the ministry signed on to the project in 2017 and “has provided extensive training to national stakeholders in both St. Kitts and Nevis on the use of the Model Safe School Programme (MSSP) Toolkit, which has been developed to allow for the rapid assessment of schools to vulnerabilities such as natural disasters as well as internal and external hazards within school plants.”

The workshop is the fifth mission in the project that started in 2017.

The Missions held thus far include: