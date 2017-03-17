NCCU Announces Road To Havana Winner

By S. Williams

Nevis Co-operative Credit Union (NCCU) in a brief ceremony on Thursday, March 9 at the Ingle Blackett Building announced the winner of the Road to Havana Promotion.

Garvin Ellerson Smithen of Stoney Groove was the name written on the card drawn and will be receiving the Grand Prize of an all expense paid trip to the annual Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions Convention in Cuba June 16-21.

Ralph Wharton, General Manager of Caribbean Confederation of Credit Union, drew the winning card.

The Road to Havana Promotion was open to new and existing members of the Credit Union who successfully applied for car loans between Oct. 1 and Feb. 28, 2017. Radio ads were aired between those dates on Von Radio and Freedom FM to publicize the promotion, and over 200 loan applications were processed.

Currently it is undecided when another such promotion would be made available through the Credit Union but the low loan rates, a key feature of the promotion, is still being offered but without a prize attached to it.

The Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions (CCCU) was established in 1972 in Dominica and currently comprises 366 organizations in 17 territories, including 15 Co-operative Bodies. The total affiliated Credit Unions is 265, total memberships is 1.8 million and the total assets of the Confederation amounts to US$3.2 billion, making the opportunity to attend the Convention a prize worth having.