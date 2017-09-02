Nearly EC$250,000 paid out for Culturama 43 awards

The closing of Culturama 43 “Our Festival. Our Legacy. Culturama 43” ended with a prize-giving ceremony where the committee handed out EC $239,050 in cash to the participants.

The closing ceremony was held at the Cultural Village Aug. 26. The event had been postponed from the previous weekend in order to give vendors at the Cultural Village, as well as participants and members of the general public, an opportunity to support the St. Kitts-Nevis Patriots game held at Warner Park stadium in St Kitts on July 19.

This year’s festival will go down as the biggest Culturama thus far, with one of the highest participation. On Saturday, participants were given between EC$1,000-12,000, with the exception of the Delly Ranks, who captured both the Soca crowns, winning himself $7,500 for each title.

The Observer contacted the executive director of the Culturama Festival and chairman of Culturama 43, Antonio “Abo” Liburd, who noted that early planning and marketing as well as a large investment made the participation this year so successful.

“Early start to the planning of C43 and early marketing of the festival itself and the early promotion of the calendar of event [brought this success,” he said. “The promotional videos, ads and jingles set the tone for the great marketing plan the marketing committee rolled out this year. The investment of approximately $1.7 million in creating a new Cultural Village set the tone for what was anticipated to be a mega festival in 2017 and, so, Kaisonians, queens and swimwear contestants, bands, DJs, vendors and mas players all wanted to be apart of the great spectacle that was expected to unfold during Culturama 43.”

Liburd also pointed out that this year, a number of young individuals served as part of the committee, helping with bringing fresh ideas to the 43-year-old festival held July 27-Aug. 8.

“The inclusion of young [people] on the committee this year bought fresh new ideas to the festival by creating events that sparked the interest of the young population,” Liburd said. “The wet fete and glow fete were two such events [that] brought out the younger generation. Also, the addition of two St. Kitts bands to the jouvert and parade was another initiative from young minds [who] sat on the C43 central committee and brought a welcome change to the C43 street parade.”