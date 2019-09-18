National Disaster Coordinator (NDC) Abdias Samuel, along with Deputy NDC Claricia Langley-Stevens, have placed The National Emergency Management Agency on high alert Tuesday based upon a conversation held with senior officers at St. Kitts Meteorological Services regarding the projected path of Tropical Depression #10 (TD10), which formed recently in the central Atlantic

NDC Samuel is preparing for internal consultations and meetings with stakeholders to determine next steps for the agency and for the Federation.

“Before any decision is taken, we will be assessing the level of threat to St. Kitts and Nevis posed by TD10, in conjunction with St. Kitts Met firstly and if necessary, the Mitigation Council would be informed and necessary action taken at that time, secondly,” Samuel said.

Samuel could not say at the time of the announcement whether St. Kitts and Nevis would be impacted, however he noted that TD10 is expected to strengthen, and early action would be critical to keep persons safe in the event that we are impacted or affected. TD10 is forecast to become a hurricane just before or right after leaving the Northern Leewards, approximately by Friday morning.

“With Thursday 19th September being Independence Day, which is a holiday in the Federation, decisions would have to be taken by tomorrow, Wednesday 18th if a strike is deemed imminent at that time,” Samuel said. “One of the challenges of managing emergency information is that timing and accuracy have to be carefully balanced in order to save lives while engendering trust among residents and citizens, at the same time.”

WHAT PERSONS CAN DO FROM NOW

Ensure you have at your disposal a list of emergency numbers and the contacts of your Nema District Volunteers for your area

Stay tuned to local media to ensure you receive timely updates and alerts

Ensure your environs are clear of any potential missiles in high winds or gusts

Be ready to activate your family plan if necessary, including a plan to shelter with a neighbour or family member should you have to leave your home

Have extra medication or insulin should you be on long-term medical treatment plans

Secure legal and important papers in water proof package, should you be inundated by water

Store water in the appropriate receptacles for drinking, washes cleaning, bathing and flushing toilets.

NEMA will continue to update the public as the system progresses towards the Federation and on necessary actions to be taken at every step along the way.

FOR MORE INORMATION

Please check us out at: www.nema.kn

Telephone: (869) 466-5100 (869) 467-1151

Fax: (869) 466-5310

Email: nemaskb@TheCable.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/NEMASKN

NEMA SKN: @NEMANDC

Nemaskn: @NEMAStK

Twitter: @NemaSKN