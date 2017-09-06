Photo: Cross section of NEOC

NEOC chair commends members for ‘putting country above self’

From SKNIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The chair of the executive of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC), Deputy Prime Minister the Honourable Shawn Richards, commended representatives from various ministries and departments at the center for putting country above self.

The prime minister, the Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris, activated the NEOC considering the threat of Hurricane Irma, which is now a Category 5 hurricane packing a wind speed of 185 miles per hour.

Workers at the NEOC include representatives from shelter management, Red Cross, search and rescue, transportation, the defence force, the police force, foreign affairs, public health, the Meteorological Office, water services, damage assessment and public utilities.

Richards, who visited the center on the night of Sept. 5, said that the government is grateful to those who have sacrificed their time and energy to work at the NEOC, especially when most people would prefer to be in their homes.

Hurricane Irma has already begun to impact Antigua and Barbuda. As Irma progresses on its west-northwest track at 15 mph, it will impact the federation next.