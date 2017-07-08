Nevis Assembly meets to read four bills

The Nevis Island Assembly met July 6 at the NIA Chambers at Hamilton House in Charlestown to have introduced and read for the first time four bills. The assembly was adjourned right after the first reading.

Members who sat on the government side were the premier, the Honourable Vance Amory, the Hon. Mark Brantley, the Hon. Alexis Jeffers, the Hon. Troy Liburd and Collin Tyrell. Members opposite were the Hon. Robelto Hector and Carlisle Powell. The president of the Nevis Island Assembly is the Hon. Farrel Smithen.

Amory noted that the bills are already in existence, but would “have suffered some adulteration in the review.”

“It has taken us some time to get the new bills in place so that we can have and maintain the Nevis Financial Services industry under bills [that] are in fact of the quality which meets international standard,” he said. “Next time, it will be debated in full.”

Amory, also the minister of finance, introduced to have read for the first time the bill shortly titled Nevis International Exempt Trust Ordinance 2017 as a “bill to repeal and replace the Nevis International Exempt Ordinance chapter 7.03 with the Nevis International Exempt Ordinance 2017. To make provision for the law relating to International Trust and for matters incidental here to or connect there with,” the clerk of the NIA, Myra Williams, read.

The second bill introduced by Amory was the Nevis Business Corporation Ordinance 2017 – “A bill to repeal and replace Nevis Business Corporation Ordinance Chapter 7.01 as amended with the Nevis Business Corporation Ordinance 2017: To provide for an establishment of international business corporation in the island of Nevis and to provide for much as incidental or consequential.”

The third introduced by Amory was the Nevis Limited Liability Company Ordinance 2017 – “A bill to repeal and replace Nevis Limited Liability Company Ordinance chapter 7.04 as amended with the Nevis Limited Liability Corporation Ordinance 2017: To provide for the formation of limited liability companies on the island of Nevis and to provide for matter incidental or consequential here to.”

The last bill read was the Nevis Supplementary Appropriation (2016) Ordinance 2017 – “A bill to sanction further payments to the Nevis Island Consolidated Funds Ltd to the amount placed under estimate for the year ending 31 December 2016.”

Amory noted that at the next sitting, which has yet to be decided, the bills will be further debated if need be.