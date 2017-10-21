Nevis completes 25th Coastal clean-up

Twenty-five teams headed out to beaches across Nevis earlier this week to collect and quantify hundreds of pounds of garbage washed or left ashore. The effort was spearheaded by the Nevis Historical Conservation Society and culminated with a group lunch at Oualie beach.

Each team was responsible for filling garbage bags with plastic bottles, empty oil cans and anything else found on the beach that was not supposed to be there. The groups kept a tally of the amount and different kinds of trash found on the beach in an effort to combat the trash proactively, and allow lawmakers to understand which pollutants are most potent on our shores.

The information regarding the collection is still being compiled, but event organizers Pauline Ngunjiri and Danielle Moore estimate somewhere between 5-6 hundred pounds of garbage was removed from the shores. Ten years ago, they amassed 700 pounds of trash, which shows improvement, but there is still a long way to go in the fight for cleaner beaches.

“Keeping the beaches clean is of utmost importance,” Moore said. “When you go down there you find all kinds of plastic bottles and pieces of glass. Marine animals are not accustomed to seeing those type of materials so they might mistake them for food.”

Turtles especially, Moore added, are known to head to Nevis’ shores to reproduce. They can often mistake a plastic bag for a jellyfish and choke on the alien substance. In addition to ensuring safety for all walks of life on our shores, the Federation attracts tourists from across the world, and littering the beaches can have an adverse effect on tourism efforts.

“You can’t have guests going to the beaches and seeing an old tire there,” Moore said. “It doesn’t look right.”

It is an impossible task to expect a clean beach by constantly cleaning up a mess, in order to nip this problem in the bud, the Federation must take a proactive approach to conservation. “The society has been involved for 25 years and while we are pleased that our participant’s numbers have increased, we haven’t seen behavior change.” Ngunjiri said. “On the ground, in households and in schools we still find that litter is disposed indiscriminately.”

Ngunjiri stressed the need for education and awareness when combating litter. The NHCS members believe more people will take the time to understand the best ways to dispose of garbage once they realize it is in their benefit to keep the island clean.

A litter free St. Kitts and Nevis would become a selling point in the international tourism market that very few other places could offer. In order to accelerate this mindset, Coastal clean-up organizers are hoping to use data gathered on these expeditions to impact policy change.

“The only thing I wish to see is that with this information, the government does something about regulating plastics,” Moore said. “Even though other islands have been doing the clean-ups for less time, they’ve put in legislation to cut back on trash and it’s having an effect.”

There are already some laws in place across the Federation that deal with litter ordinances, but they are not heavily enforced. The team hopes to get those laws enforced, and take things a step further by opening up a dialogue concerning how to ban plastic. Ngunjiri established the slow, systematic approach they are looking to take to steer the island in a better direction.

“I think knowing the impact of global warming, we should be trying to do small things,” Ngunjiri said. “If you put in a drop and another drop, we will have an impact. Even if we reduce emissions by 1 percent or .1 percent, it is not right to be found doing nothing after what we’ve been through.”

A bright spot for the event was the amount of young faces seen doing their part on a Saturday morning. Ngunjiri hopes that means the youth will take this message back to their parents, and that they will continue to hold the islands well-being close to their hearts as they grow older.

The group’s efforts does not end with the coastal clean-up, in fact their work is just beginning. The data collected will be used to take their campaign to a higher level, so policy-makers and students alike can understand the situation.

“Concerning policy development, I wouldn’t say the political views [of sustainability] are very high,” Ngunjiri said. “Probably it’s our mistake, maybe we have not educated the policymakers yet to make new decisions. We cannot blame governments when we have not engaged them.”

What that means is that above all else, the coastal clean-up efforts need more support. As the two ended their post-event discussions with the Observer, a simple plea was made to listeners. “We need more volunteers. We need more people,” Moore said.