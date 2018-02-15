By Monique Washington

Allegations that a female juvenile in Nevis been raped and left on the side of the road have been dismissed by the police, calling the claims “just rumors.”

The allegations suggested a female dressed in the Charlestown Secondary School uniform was picked up on the by-pass road last week. A news item suggested that the young lady might have been raped and left to the side of the road with no shoes, no bag and clothes torn and did not know who she was.

The police public relations officer (PRO) noted that even though a juvenile was found serious the allegations are rumors. “The police in Nevis are currently looking into a matter that involves a young girl, but details are sketchy. They have advised, though, that the rumors are not true,” the PRO said referring to the rape.

The Observer contacted the PRO Thursday and noted that the young girl who was found appeared to have no physical injuries and said that the police have not officially released any statement on the matter.

Meantime Curtis Isaac of Craddock Road was convicted and fined $500 by the Magistrate Yasmine Clarke to be paid in one month or, in default, serve six months at Her Majesty’s Prison in St. Kitts for the offence of Larceny He was also ordered to pay compensation of $500 for two months or, in default, serve twelve 12 months imprisonment.

Peter Alex Daguair of Cotton Ground has also been convicted and fined $500 by Magistrate Clarke to be paid in one month or, in default, serve six months imprisonment for the offence of Larceny. He was also ordered to pay compensation of $500 in two months or, in default, serve six months imprisonment.