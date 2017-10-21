Nevis Credit Union gives back to the Community: Scholarship and donations handed over

Four students from Nevis public high schools have been awarded scholarships from the Nevis Cooperative Credit Union , this past week.

The recipients were: First form student of the Gingerland Secondary School Alondra Weeks, First formers Damion Amory and Andre Morton of the Charlestown Secondary School and special awardee Fifth form student Mikelsea Scarborough.

The handing over scholarship ceremony was held at the Nevis Credit Union Conference room and falls as part of weeks long celebration of International Credit Union Week held under the theme ‘ Dreams Thrive Here’

Sidney Newton, general manager of the Nevis Cooperative Credit Union, encouraged the scholarship recipients to flourish in their at their school lessons .

“Dream thrives right here at the Nevis Credit Union. And for you scholarship holders your dreams can come true. Today you will receive scholarship and I trust that you will be so proud of it that you will make us proud by your performance at school,” Newton said.

Newton also recognized the special scholarship recipient. “A special award to Miss (Mikelsea) Scarborough who is in fifth form . Miss Scarborough has been specially selected because she represented the (Nevis) Credit Union well at the Ms CSS pageant and is now a grand ambassador,” he said.

Donations were also made to Pink Lily Cancer Care -Nevis and was handed over to owner and CEO of Lea Paris Cambridge and to the Nevis Island Administration Social Services Senior Division which was accepted by Social Case worker Trudy Prentice.

International Credit Union week is recognized to reflect upon the Credit Union movement’s history, promote its achievements, recognize the hard work and share member experiences. International Credit Union (ICU) Day has been celebrated on the third Thursday of October since.