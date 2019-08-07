Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Culture in the Nevis Island Administration said this year’s Culturama celebrations have met his expectations during NTV’s live coverage of the Cultural Street Parade in Charlestown Tuesday

“Culturama has been fantastic. Of course, we have had our challenges. We have had our little difficulties needling here and there but overall, I have been very, very pleased with the way things have turned out. I think we billed it as the best ever and I think it is turning out that way,” he said, speaking to Mr. Antonio “Abonaty” Liburd, Chairman of Culturama 45,.

Mr. Evelyn, who was a participant in the parade, was at the time playing mas with a masquerade group from Nevis. He noted that the number of traditional dancers participating was important.

“Actually, we have three masquerade groups. The one in front is David Dynasty. I am playing with the Cotton Ground Masquerade that’s the one headed by Duggins, and there is one behind from St. Kitts as well. “We intended that we must have at least 45 masqueraders on the road this afternoon. We have more than that and so we are very delighted.”

Culturama, known as “De Caribbean’s greatest summer lime,” is the foremost cultural event on Nevis in which Nevisians celebrate their cultural heritage. The festival was started in 1974 by the Nevis Dramatic and Cultural Society (NEDACS) at a time when the organisation felt Nevis was losing its cultural heritage. The 12-dayeventhas become a permanent feature on the calendars of regional festivals.