Local News Nevis High Court Registrar’s office closed Sept. 4 By editor-cs - August 27, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp The Registrar’s Office in the High Court in Nevis announced Monday the office will be closed to the general public Sept. 4 to accommodate staff training. The public is asked to plan accordingly. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Local News PM Harris expresses condolences on passing of national anthem author Local News US Naval Ship Comfort to conduct health mission in the Federation Local News Residents Encouraged to Co-operate with Country Poverty Assessment Survey Crime Government draws on expertise of specialists to address crime Breaking News Brazil Rejects G7 Amazon Offer, Claim Fires Not That Bad Local News Deadline Today to Make Appointment for Biometrics Processing in Federation for Canadian Visa - Advertisement - Newspaper CoversMore Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 31st May, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 17th May, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 10th May, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 03rd May, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 26th April, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 19th April, 2019