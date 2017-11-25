Nevis homicides almost doubles that of last year; No one charged in latest homicide

The murder rate in Nevis at seven is almost double that of last year with the most recent crime only last week (November 17) when Businessman Lincoln “Bongo” Liburd fell victim to gun violence.

The Observer understand that the police were called at around 2:30 pm Friday to the Zetlands, Gingerland area. A neighbor reportedly heard gunshots coming from an abandon house. Upon arrival the, lifeless body of Liburd for found and pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. One persons was taken into custody following the incident but has since been released.

The Observer confirmed on Wednesday with the police that besides one incident no charges have be filed on six of the homicide committed in Nevis.

The six include Liburd’s , Leon Gumbs who has been recorded as the first murder in the Federation on January 29. He was found at his home in Church Ground with his body bearing gunshot wounds. Shariff Williams and Elvis Lawrence were gunned down in April in Cotton Ground. Randell Chapman who was gunned down in March in Cotton Ground and Morella Webbe who was gunned down in front of her home in Cotton Ground and succumbed to her injuries at the Alexandra hospital.

Alston “Mark” Phillips has been the only person who has been charged with murder this year. He is suspected of killing Lydia Jacobs of Church Ground. Phillips was charged June 8 with murder and two counts of attempted murder after being taken into police custody June 2, the night of the murder.

Last year ended with a recorded 32 murders in the Federation four of which took place in Nevis.

The latest victim, Liburd,will have his funeral next week.