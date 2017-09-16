Nevis Independence 10K/3K race postponed

The Independence/Heroes Day Nevis 10k/3k, originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 15, has been postponed to a later date. The decision was made due to hurricane activity experienced across the federation last week, as the coordinator for the event, Lester Blackett, explained to the Observer.

“Basically because of the hurricane, we lost a week in terms of the preparation and promotion of the event,” Blackett said. “So, we decided that we would redo it probably in October.”

Blackett also noted that October is an estimated timeframe at the moment, and they are still figuring out the details on which day the event will be held. As soon as they have announced a new date for the race, registration will re-open and the forms will be available at the Nevis Youth and Sports department in Charlestown.

The event has become an annual aspect of the independence celebrations across St. Kitts and Nevis, as a joint collaboration between the Nevis Youth and Sports Department and the Nevis Island Administration. This year, there is more than EC$10,000 in trophies and cash prizes for competitors in both the 10k and the 3k.

For the first time, organisers hope to use photo and video technology to enhance the race. An automated photo finish will be available, allowing runners to have their individual times tracked more accurately. For spectators, there will be three separate Facebook Live broadcasts of the event; one showing the finish line, one following the 3K runners and one following the 10K.

This year’s run is in honor of Lydia Jacobs-Pemberton, a former champion at the Charlestown Secondary School, who competed nationally for Nevis at Leeward Islands competitions in sprint events ranging from the 100m to the 400m race. Jacobs was a fighter even after she left the track, as she won a hard fought battle with a kidney disorder in 2010 before being tragically murdered in June 2017.

“She was one of the top athletes for Nevis and on the Leeward Islands level,” Blackett said. “We thought it would be a nice gesture to honor her by having the run in her name.”

For more information about what date the run will be postponed to, readers can follow along on the Nevis Athletics Facebook Page for all announcements about the race.