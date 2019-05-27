Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health on Nevis, expressed satisfaction with progress made on the construction of the new wing at the Alexandra Hospital, when she toured the project on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

The minister’s comment came while visiting the ongoing Alexandra Hospital Expansion Project for a first-hand look at the construction progress made so far.

“Based on what you are seeing we can say that we are moving swiftly along and we are on target with the project,” she said.

“I am indeed pleased with what we are seeing. It means then that the two contractors are going apace. They are doing what they are supposed to and they are quite comfortable with where they are so far,” she said.

The health minister said she was pleased to give the public an opportunity to see the ongoing works which is earmarked for completion in the first quarter of 2021. She also expressed confidence in the contractors Evelyn’s Construction and Wedge Construction.

“I am very happy that we were able to come here today so that we can show the general public exactly what has been happening, what is going on and where we are so they themselves can determine how the project is going.

“We are quite confident that the two able contractors that we have are doing what they are supposed to do, and we are also happy that we have the service of a quite competent young Nevisian who is really ensuring that we are getting value for money and we are moving at the pace that we are supposed to,” she said.

Billy Claxton, Project Manager, used the opportunity to give an insight into the project’s status.

“Evelyn’s Construction is responsible for the building which will house the [Operating] Theatre and Wedge Construction is responsible for the building which will house the Physical Therapy section.

“We have 80 percent of the block work being completed, 100 percent of the steel structure completed and right now they are preparing for the wing beam that is going to tie the walls together.

On the other side which is Pemberton’s side of the construction (Wedge Construction), we have the erection of the steel frame structure completed. They are now basically levelling and tightening up the frame. We expect that perhaps in a week and a half time that you will start seeing block work being erected over on the Physical Therapy side,” he said.

According to the contractual arrangements with both contractors, the project must be completed by March 2021.

Also present on the walk through were Mr. Gary Pemberton, Hospital Administrator, and Mrs. Shelisa Martin-Clarke, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health.