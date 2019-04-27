By Monique Washington

A young man was shot and killed in Stoney Grove last evening, marking the second homicide in Nevis and the eighth in the Federation.

The Observer understands the man, known as ‘BigMac’ Cornelius, was killed around 10pm on Friday evening and was in his early 20’s.

The Federation has gone more than two months without a recorded homicide. The last murder was that Gavin Rogers, who was killed in his home at Wingfield Road, Old Road, St. Kitts on February 14.

The Observer will update this story as more information becomes available.