Nevis Minister of Education addresses zoning policy

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 08, 2017) – The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Education in Nevis regarding the Zoning Policy:

“All parents and guardians who are registering children to enter government-operated schools for the upcoming school year are kindly asked to register their children in the school that is closest to their place of residence.

Schools [will] not be accepting registration of children outside of their zones and where it could be determined that there is another government-operated school closer to the parents’ or guardians’ place of residence.

Please note that zoning is based on place of residence, not place of work, not on personal preference and not on place of residence of a grandparent/uncle/aunt/noncustodial parent or other relative.