Nevis to participate in international coastal cleanup for the 25th year

Hundreds are expected to flood the coastline in Nevis Sept. 23 for the Annual International Coastal Cleanup under the theme “Harnessing the Power of People to Fight Ocean Trash.”

This year marks the 25th year Nevis has been involved with the International Coastal Cleanup initiative, which began 32 years ago under the sponsorship of the Ocean Conservatory. The cleanup was held around-the-world Sept. 16, but in St. Kitts and Nevis, the effort was scheduled to avoid conflicting with National Heroes’ Day Sept. 16 and the Independence Celebration Sept. 19.

Officials at the Nevis Historical and Conservation Society, the host for the cleanup, note that last year more than 4,200 pounds of trash were removed from one water-based and 17 land-based sites. Removed items included clothes, nets, fishing lines, foam food containers and a huge number of plastic bottles. One group reported collecting 210 plastic bottles in less than one-quarter mile of coastline.

According to the International Coastal Cleanup site, nearly 12 million people and counting have been part of the world’s biggest volunteer effort to protect the ocean.

“Today, plastic has been found in 62 percent of all sea birds and in 100 percent of sea turtle species,” its website reported. “A problem as big as plastic in the ocean requires a big response! By participating in the International Coastal Cleanup, you can make a difference.”

This year, the event will be held Sept. 23 from 7 a.m. to noon at various locations throughout the island. Volunteers and social groups will join the NHCS members to clean the debris from wide stretches of our shorelines, borders and other popular areas in an effort to reduce significant debris from entering our oceans.

“The annual Nevis Coastal Cleanup is an excellent opportunity for all residents to join thousands of people worldwide to volunteer and take part in a worthwhile marine stewardship event,” a NHCS release states. “Coming directly after we celebrate our nation’s independence this September, let us use this opportunity to highlight the significant role the ocean plays in the health of the environment, the economy and livelihoods.”

An official at the NHCS told the Observe all interested volunteers can sign up at the Alexander Museum in Charlestown. Volunteers will receiver gloves, a clip board, bags and a data sheet to record collected items. A picnic lunch will be held for all volunteers at the Alexander Museum grounds at noon.