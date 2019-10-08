Nevis will join approximately 150 countries in the annual observance of World Post Day 50 Wednesday, a day aimed to increase awareness about the postal sector’s role for people and businesses every day, and to let the public know about the postal sector’s contribution towards the social and economic development of the countries.

Mrs. Rhonda Williams, Deputy Postmaster General at the Nevis Post Office, told the Department of Information Monday a month of activities has been planned to celebrate the day, themed “Delivering development is delivering progress.”

The activities began with an Awareness March Septe. 27, a church service at the Zion Chapel Sept. 29, and a talk show showcasing postal services held on 2020 Vision Radio Oct. 2.

Throughout the month school visits, an exchange of officers with the St. Kitts Post Office, and a display of old and modern postal items at the Charlestown office are taking place.

On World Post Day, staff at the post office will participate in VON Radio’s Morning Inspiration programme at 6 a.m.; Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Posts in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) will deliver an address, and the day will also serve as Customer Appreciation Day.

The post office staff will visit and make gift presentations to government operated pre-schools and the Blind, Light and Visually Impaired Society on Oct. 11.

On Oct. 12, a staff Fun Sports Day will be held in St. Kitts, and on Oct. 19, a health walk will be held at 6:30 a.m, commencing at the post office in Charlestown through Hamilton, through Braziers and culminating at the starting point.

On Oct. 26 there will be a nature hike to Saddle Hill at 7 a.m. and a staff quiz is planned for Oct. 30. A road relay is planned for Oct. 31, beginning from the service entrance at the Four Seasons Resort through a designated route, ending at the post office, as well as a 20-20 cricket match with St. Kitts and Nevis post office staff versus a mixed civil service team at 5 p.m.

The month of activities will conclude with the 50th Anniversary Awards Ceremony and Banquet at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC) at 6 p.m.