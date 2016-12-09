Nevis Premier reveals healthy economic growth in revenue collection, employment

By a staff writer

Revenue collection and employment growth have resulted in healthy economic growth without the imposition of new taxes on nationals, according to information presented by Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance, Hon. Vance Amory. In presenting the Nevis Island Administration Budget Address for 2017, the Premier outlined recent gains during the past three-and-a-half years.

The theme of the Premier’s presentation was “A Revitalization of Skills Development and Entrepreneurship for Economic Success during the sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly at Hamilton House, Charlestown.

During the presentation, the Premier said the administration has placed a new thrust on entrepreneurship, with a view to develop the creative ability of its nationals.

The Premier said, it is hoped that in so doing, new areas of employment which will meaningfully impact the economy, will be provided.In support of this, the Small Enterprise Development Unit (SEDU) has launched a Small Grants Micro Business program which targets 25 individuals to start their own micro organization as their sole source of income.

These individuals are expected to submit a business plan, if this plan is approved, the individual will gain access to low cost funding to a maximum of $5,000 at one percent interest rate over a period of two years.

The Premier conceded that in the Administration’s quest for economic success, it will focus on structural reform which lends itself to economic diversification and an improved business environment. In this environment, he said, the skills gap will be addressed to cater to the development of the private sector and to attract foreign investment.

He pinpointed strong economic growth as being hinged to a diverse range of underpinning factors such as construction, the Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI) and activities of the tourism sector.

“The annual employment data as released by the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board showed that the average number of persons employed in Nevis up to June 2016 stood at 5,456 as compared to the 5,382 persons employed for the same period in 2015. This indicates that there was a 1.4 percent growth in the average number of employed persons in 2016 relative to 2015,” he said.

Furthermore, to ensure continued growth in employment, the Administration has placed a new thrust on entrepreneurship, with a view to develop the creative ability of its nationals, said the Premier. It is hoped that in so doing, new areas of employment which will meaningfully impact the economy, will be provided.

The Administration also continues to encourage investment in the tourism sector, through the CBI program, as part of its strategy for economic growth and the creation of employment says Mr. Amory. According to him, one of the government’s goal is to ensure that hotels built in Nevis under this program remain viable and sustainable to provide long term employment.

“We will seek to ensure that they adhere to rigid construction standards and finishes and have the amenities required of quality hotels. They must also present a sound business and marketing plan and details of the brand being negotiated before tax concessions are granted,” he said.

Premier of Nevis also conceded that in the Administration’s quest for economic success, it will focus on structural reform which lends itself to economic diversification and an improved business environment. In this environment, he said, the skills gap will be addressed to cater to the development of the private sector and to attract foreign investment.

He pinpointed strong economic growth as being hinged to a diverse range of underpinning factors such as construction, the Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI) and activities of the tourism sector.

This is indicated by the significant boosting of the construction sector through the ongoing villa development at Four Season’s Resort Estate at a cost of US$50 million together with the Mount Nevis Villa Development at a cost of US$5.5 million.

Mr. Amory further revealed that plans are already in place for the proposed Northern Point Resort Development at Potworks Estate, which is expected to provide 75 full time jobs upon completion and the Oasis Resort in St. James, which is expected to provide 100 full time jobs upon its completion.

According to the Premier it is mandated that developers show proof of development financing. Based on this requirement, the NIA is satisfied that the developers have the necessary financing to undertake the development. In light of this, he said, “We therefore anticipate that construction will commence during the course of the next fiscal year.”