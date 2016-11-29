Nevis Premier set to present 2017 Budget Address November 30

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 29, 2016) — Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Hon. Vance Amory, will present the 2017 Budget Address when the Nevis Island Assembly sits in chambers at Hamilton House on November 30, 2016 from 11:00 a.m.

According to the Order Paper outlining the events at the sitting, from Clerk of the Assembly Myra Williams, President of the Assembly Hon. Farrell Smithen will make his formal entry to the Chamber followed by prayers and a motion for the approval of the Order Paper as circulated. Following will be Messages from Deputy Governor General His Honour Eustace John, then Announcements by the President.

Mr. Amory will then lay on the table The Draft Estimates 2017, followed by Statements by Ministers and Personal Explanations.

The Minister of Finance will then introduce and read for the first time The Nevis Appropriation (2017) Ordinance, 2016.

Then will come Public Business, followed by Mr. Amory’s move for the bill’s second reading.

The Minister of Finance will then outline fiscal measures for the ensuing year. He would then seek an adjournment to allow members of the Opposition to go through the budget to return the following day to respond to the budget. The debate will commence thereafter.