Nevis records seventh homicide

Reports of the seventh homicide in Nevis has sent shock waves through the 36 sq. mile island.

At around 10:55 Friday June 2nd Lydia Jacob arrived at her home in Church Ground, entering her gate an assailant/s began shooting. Neighbors reportedly heard six shots. She was pronounced dead at the Alexandra hospital.

The Observer obtained a copy of a voice note with the deceased speaking to a known person claiming that two unknown persons were in the back of her yard days before. Lydia was 37 years old.

Police reports one person is in custody.

Nevis has now surpassed St. Kitts in homicides in 2017. Four in St. Kitts and seven in Nevis.