Nevis’ Revolutionary Geothermal Energy Project Back on Track

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory reports the test site drilling and related work on a monumental geothermal well is proceeding at the Hamilton Estates location on Nevis. If successful the island could eventually be self sufficient in pollution free renewable energy.

Nevis Deputy Premier Mark Brantley sees the island as possibly the first regional player free of fossil fuels with up to 300 Megawatts of geothermal power potential.

According to Dennis Nielson, President of DOSECC, the drilling service firm that is conducting the work, “We have experienced some delays recently due to items that were damaged during the extended shipping period, which was related to the multiple hurricanes that hit the region.”

He went on to say, “We have a very experienced and qualified team on-site and that we expect to be back to a 24 hour drilling schedule, commencing Friday evening.” To date, the site has been staffed by a combination of six local hires and DOSECC and NREI staff. A

According to Bruce Cutright, CEO of NREI, “These things do happen and DOSECC is addressing all issues as they arise and is committed to the successful completion of the project.”

He went on to say that, “We are looking forward to the testing period which will commence immediately following completion of the well. The testing equipment is now at the port in Miami and should arrive in Nevis next week.” For continued updates please see NRE’s web-site, WWW.CLEANPOWERNEVIS.COM