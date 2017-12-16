Nevis Teen Given Bail After Knifing Charge

Nineteen-year-old Westbury resident Corey Baker is free on $7,000 bail after appearing in Charlestown before Magistrate Yasmine Clark on a charge of assault with intent to rob after an alleged unprovoked attack on a fellow Nevisian December 7.

Lee Wilkinson ,also of Westbury, Nevis, was allegedly stabbed by Baker of the same village while the victim was relaxing on his house porch. The teen was later arrested and charged.

Baker’s attorney Saundra Hector, in seeking bail, said that her client was successfully employed, has a fixed abode and has positive social tides. She noted that the Police Prosecution had no objections for her client receiving bail and he was a proper candidate to be bailed.

Magistrate Clarke granted Baker bail in the sum of $7000 with two sureties. He was also asked to stay away from the virtual compliant Wilkinson.

The Observer contacted Wilkinson who said that the day of the incident he was sitting on his porch listening to the radio. “When I was sitting there I see this boy (I knew him) walk in my yard and walk straight up to me. I was in a corner, so I just remained calm,” he said.

Wilkinson said the young man demanded money, a request Wilkinson rejected..

“Then he pulls a knife and stabbed me behind my neck. I said boy what you just do, stab me? I remained seated because I knew if I got up he might have stabbed me in my belly. And only God knows what would have happened. He made to stab me again, but I grabbed the knife,” he said.

Wilkinson said that he was able to overpower the young man and got him to the ground. At that point he said he rushed in his house and grabbed his keys. “I drove myself to the police station, told them what happened and then went to the hospital.”

Wilkinson said that he received several stitches and was released from the hospital. The Observer understands that Baker was turned into the police station by a family member.

When question, Wilkinson said that he did not owe the young man any money or was he holding any money for him.

“When I think about it I say, did this thing really happen? In Nevis? High day? I still can’t believe this happened.”