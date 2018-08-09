CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — A multitude of opportunities for Nevis to develop the island’s geothermal energy were presented during the Fifth Geothermal Congress for Latin America and the Caribbean (GEOLAC) 2018 held in Mexico City, according to Wakely Daniel, Permanent Secretary in the Premier’s Ministry on Nevis.

“The forum proved worthwhile and beneficial and paved the way for networking,” Daniel told the Department of Information on his return to Nevis. “Most of the countries in Latin America and the Caribbean that have embarked on a geothermal project attended that conference and the networking itself was quite helpful.

“We had a chance to look at the experiences that all of these countries would have had,” he said. “We looked at their pitfalls, all of the challenges and at times, looking at the process. It even proved to be a cautionary tale for those of us who are new in the process or who are in the final stages, as we are, in geothermal.”

At the event, Daniel represented Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Public Utilities and Energy. Daniel explained that he was also able to interact with representatives of key institutions including the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB) that could help to Nevis in its geothermal endeavour.

“We looked at the process in Nevis, what’s happening here, how they can assist and I’ve advised the premier about ways in which he, as the minister, can communicate to these institutions and how they are willing and able to assist Nevis as we embark upon the geothermal process,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary, accompanied by Jervan Swanston, Acting General Manager of the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC), was among delegates who made presentations at the Mexico City forum.

He noted that he also used the opportunity to speak about the geothermal project in Nevis, its timeline, what has already been accomplished, the status and the future projections.

Daniel reiterated the NIA’s stance on the importance of geothermal energy development to Nevis, which in the end would revolutionise the island’s economy.

The congress, which is co-hosted by the IADB and the World Bank Group with support from Mexico’s Secretariat of Energy (SENER), is the only gathering of the region’s leading geothermal stakeholders.

The forum was launched in 2012. It brings together public, private and multilateral stakeholders for two days of intensive networking and discussion on the prospects for investment in geothermal region-wide.

This year, the forum was the largest since its inception, with 150 stakeholders from 30 countries and 13 regional governments represented by senior officials.