Nevis Voting Monday Pits 10 Candidates Against Each Other

Ten candidates will have their names placed on ballots for the Nevis Island Assembly Election slated for Monday, December 18 with more than 11,000 registered voters scheduled to cast their ballots..

The incumbent Concerned Citizens Movement has nominated their five candidate and the Nevis Reformation Party has also nominated their five candidates.

District 1 Charlestown candidates are: Spencer Brand of the Concerned Citizens Movement and E. Robelto Hector of the Nevis Reformation Party.

District 2 St. Johns candidates: Mark Brantley of the Concerned Citizens Movement and Hensley Daniel of the Nevis Reformation Party.

District 3, Gingerland candidates: Eric Evelyn of the Concerned Citizens Movement and Cory Tyson of the Nevis Reformation Party.

District 4 St. James candidates: Virgil Browne of the Nevis Reformation Party and Alexis Jeffers of the Concerned Citizens Movement.

District 5 St. Thomas’candidates: Joseph Parry of the Nevis Reformation Party and Keith Scarborough of the Concerned Citizens Movement.

This election, according to the Bailey the has a total of 11,303 registered voter an increase from the last Nevis island administration election in 2013.

“After exclusions of names from the register due to deaths and objections, there are 11,303 registered voters – 2,025 in District 1; 3,910 in District 2; 1,650 in District 3; 2,338 in District 4 and 1,380 in District 5,” Bailey said. He added that because of the increase in registered voters an adjustments to some polling stations.

“Where you voted last time is not now as important as to where you will vote this time. So please ensure that you know in advance where your polling station is. In any case, these listings will be made available soon and will be posted in conspicuous places per district. One is already available at the office in Charlestown.”

He added that thirty-four polling stations have been established to accommodate voters.

“For ease of the voters, every effort has been made to keep each station at no more than 450 voters and a list of the stations will be published in the local newspapers and displayed at public buildings in each district.”

Polls will be open at 7a.m and close at 6 p.m. Any and all persons in line in the precinct of the polling station at 6 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Anyone who comes in line after 6 p.m. will not be allowed to vote.