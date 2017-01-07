Nevisian Makes 2017 Queen’s New Year Honours List

By S. Williams

Several Caribbean nationals have made the Queen of England’s annual New Year Honours List for 2017.

This year, the list is made up of 1,197 persons ranging from sports stars, celebrities, scientists, community champions and politicians Among them are four persons from St. Kitts and Nevis who are formally recognized by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for various contributions.

Dennis Michael Arthur Morton is recognized with a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) award for services to commerce and industry. Claudette Althea Manchester, with an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) award for services to broadcasting and to the community. Eloise Vanta Archibald, with a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) award for public service. And Elquemedo Tonitto Willett, the only Nevisian of the group, also with and MBE award for services to sport.

Elquemedo Willet, a slow orthodox left hand bowler, was the first man from the Leeward Islands to play for West Indies when he made his debut at the test match in 1973. He played five test matches with his best, 3 for 44 in Port of Spain. While his impact on the field was limited, his inclusion in the West Indies side had a massive impact on cricket in the Caribbean’s smaller islands, where players had felt ignored. In July 2010, Nevis’s primary sporting venue, Grove Park, was renamed Elquemedo Willet Park in his honour.

When contacted about the award, Mr. Willet said he does not have enough facts to share as all he had since then received was a letter. The last recipient of the MBE award was Keith Ian Scarborough, for his contribution to our cultural development.

There were also five awardees from Grenada on the 2017 list; Michael Archibald OBE for services to banking, Lawrence Anthony Duncan MBE for services to the cruise ship industry, Maudlyn Ferguson MBE for services to education, Jarvis Kelvin Paul Lawrence BEM for services to horticulture and business and Norbert Carlvin Simon BEM for services to the fishing industry.

The other Caribbean country, Antigua and Barbuda’s honorees are Dwight Cuthbert Revirre Gardiner OBE for services to the national and international marine community and both Assistant Police Commissioner Philip Nehemiah Isaacs and Assitance Police Commisioner Alvin Sylvester Thomas of the Royal Police Force who both received the Queen’s Police Medal (QPM).

This time around, women have earned 603 of the awards. Other big names from on the awards list included Victoria Beckham in the world of music, Andy Murray the tennis world number one and test match special commentator Jonathan “Aggers” Agnew.