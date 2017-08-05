Nevisian producer goes international

Nevis’s own music producer, Hossien “Daddy Span” Brandy, is making his mark internationally as the only Nevisian music producer to produce an album with many international and local dancehall, reggae and Soca artists.

Brandy, who is a residence of Brick Klin Village Nevis, has been playing with and has been the producer for the Odisi Band for the past 15 years. Spane Beats record label was launched in February 2017 and is the soul endeavor of Hossien Brandy.

Brandy spoke with the Observer Thursday about his creation of a rhythm called “Medz Rhythm” that has taken flight throughout the region.

When questioned on how his rhythm got international attention he explained: “Well, I created Medz Rhythm and I have some links in Jamaica, so I sent it to them and they loved the beat.”

Since then, artists such as king of dance hall Bennie Man, Jah Vinci, Droop Lion, General Degree, Sem-G ft. Suga, Stacious, Shanty B, Mac Truc, Kiyode Erasto,Tyrific, Terry T-gan, Fucha Kid, Jah Fire ft. Ripper HD and James Z have all sang to the track and have made an album that was released July 7.

He said that currently there is very “heavy” marketing on the album, which is available on both ITunes and Amazon, or from artists featured on the album. When questioned about upcoming performances from the various artists featured on his album, Brandy said after the marketing, “then later we will do one or two shows, he said. “Right now, we will be working on upcoming video, Soca projects, dancehall and reggae projects.”

Brandy said that the public has responded well to the album.

Brandy took the time to “big up” various people who helped with his project: “Big up to Federation in Antigua, Black Rogue International, Linford Marshal, Grammy award-winning engineer, [who] mixed the album, and V.P records.”