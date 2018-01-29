Nevisian Sherry Tross appointed SKN’s next High Commissioner to Canada

From the NIA

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – The following is a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs dated January 29, 2018, regarding the appointment of the federation’s next High Commissioner to Canada:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis is pleased to announce the appointment of Sherry Tross as the federation’s next High Commissioner to Canada.

Tross comes to the post as a highly qualified and skilled international public servant and diplomat with extensive policy, research and management experience. She has worked with governments, international organizations and the private sector in the Americas on development cooperation initiatives as well as governance and social justice programs.

For the last decade, she has held senior positions with the Organization of American States (OAS) in Washington, D.C., having led the OAS Secretariat for Integral Development and the Inter-American Agency for Development Cooperation; directed the Summits of the Americas Secretariat; and served as chief of staff and senior political adviser to the OAS assistant secretary general.

Most recently, she served as the organization’s founding ombudsman. The new High Commissioner has also worked in leadership roles at the World Trade Center in Miami as well as the University of Miami’s North South Center.

Tross takes on her new role as Canada is set to host the Group of Seven meetings in Charlevoix, Quebec, and as Canada campaigns to become a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

The new High Commissioner will work to deepen bilateral cooperation on trade, tourism, travel and security as well as engage with nationals and investors across Canada.

High Commissioner-designate Tross succeeds Shirley Skerritt-Andrew, whose tour of duty involved the establishment of the federation’s first independent High Commission in Ottawa, as well as laying a strong foundation for renewed relations with Canada at the federal and provincial levels.

Tross’ background makes her well positioned to advance St. Kitts and Nevis priorities in this strategically important country. Tross’ appointment continues the federation’s commitment to advancing women in leadership.

High Commissioner-designate Tross is Nevisian and holds a B.A. in Spanish from Hamilton College in New York and a master’s degree in international relations from the University of Miami.