The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) released the following advisory Tuesday regarding a scheduled power outage between Five Turning and the bottom of Cotton Ground in the vicinity of Hamilton Development.

Power outage: Thursday, Sept. 12

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Why: To upgrade poles between Five Turning and the bottom of Cotton Ground in the vicinity of Hamilton Development, as part of the Cotton Ground Road Rehabilitation Project.

Areas to be affected: Cotton Ground Cades Bay and Jones Estates and areas in close proximity.

NEVLEC apologises for any inconveniences that may be caused by the outage and reminds customers that in each case service may be delayed later than the time specified. Customers are reminded to please take every precaution to safeguard electrical equipment during the interruption and restoration to the electrical supply.

Those seeking additional information are asked to please call the customer service office at the following numbers:

Customer Service – 469-7243/7245 or 662-5799

Emergency Service – 469-9100 or 662-5811