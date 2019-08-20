The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) released the following advisory Tuesday regarding a scheduled power outage to facilitate line relocation.

The power outage, to facilitate relocation of lines, will occur Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.in Brown Hill, Lampur Hill and areas in close proximity.

NEVLEC apologises for the inconveniences that may be caused by these outages and reminds customers that in each case service may be delayed to later than the time specified.

For additional information, NEVLEC requests the public contact the customer service office at the following numbers:

Customer Service – 469-7243/7245 or 662-5799

Emergency Service – 469-9100 or 662-5811

NEVLEC advises customers to take every precaution to safeguard electrical equipment at all times of interruption and restoration to the electrical supply.