The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) released the following advisory regarding a scheduled power outage in the Craddock Road/Ramsbury area.

Power outage: Thursday, Oct. 10

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Why: To relocate poles on the Craddock Road Rehabilitation Project

Areas to be affected: Craddock Road from Nugents to Vern N Llew via Big Rock and areas in close proximity; Ramsbury to areas in close proximity to Charlestown Primary School and Harbour View.

NEVLEC apologises for any inconveniences that may be caused by the outage and reminds customers that in each case service may be delayed later than the time specified. Customers are reminded to please take every precaution to safeguard electrical equipment during the interruption and restoration to the electrical supply.

Those seeking additional information are asked to please call the customer service office at the following numbers:

Customer Service – 469-7243/7245 or 662-5799

Emergency Service – 469-9100 or 662-5811