Is Nevlec’s $600,000 Investment Working?

Fewer than six months after the Nevis Electricity Department (Nevlec) commissioned its EC$600,000, 2.5-megawatt generator, Nevis has experienced more power sprats than recent times.

On Thursday, the general manager of Nevlec Jervan Swanston sought to inform the public through a statement of some major technical issues that have developed at the Prospect Power Plant.

“As per past reports, aging infrastructure has now rendered three of our main sets out of commission, ranging from issues of power assemblies, cooling systems and in one case, a damaged crank shaft,” the statement read. “The maintenance staff is working assiduously to correct the defects where possible and the needed parts are being procured. These outages will continue until further notice. At present, there is no schedule outage notice, as loads will be taken off depending on the demands at the power plant.”

The Observer made unsuccessful attempts Thursday to contact Swanston on whether or not the recently commissioned generator was working.

During the commissioning of the new generator in December 2016, Swanston revealed in 2015 alone that by having generators going offline for lack of reserved capacity cost somewhere in the region $740,000 and up to August 2016, when the decision was taken, it was $640,000, for a total of $1.3 million.

The minister in charge of Nevlec, the Honourable Alexis Jeffers, previously stated that the new generator, while it can operate continuously, is not designed to run 24 hours, 365 days a year. The minister said the generator is meant to provide a “cushion” to give the “ability to do all the necessary repairs that has to be done at the power plant at NEVLEC.”

“This containerized generator will give us that relief in terms of getting those repairs done,” Jeffers said. “That will ensure that the plant is brought back up to where it should be and providing what it should provide which is efficient power supply.”

Swanston also announced that the recently procured 3.85 Wartsila engine has begun to arrive on island, with 15 containers arriving May 30. Most of the civil works, he said, have been completed and installation will begin shortly.

The minister previously told the Observer they were able to secure funding for the generator when $5 million was been received from the Sugar Industry Diversification Fund, SIDF, as a deposit for two generators.