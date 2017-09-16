NEVLEC unveils long-awaited new generator

Ministers and countrymen alike met at the Prospect Power Station parking lot Sept. 12 to officially welcome the 3.85 Megawatt Wartsila generator as a new baseload generator for the island of Nevis. It marks the end of 10 months of logistical work and years of discussions and fundraising amidst rampant criticism of the power plants state.

A long list of speakers and entertainers marked the ceremony, which was deemed by several ministers as a historic day for Nevis.

The first Wartsila generator was installed in 2001, and more were scheduled to be installed in the years following, but no plans came to fruition. Now, 16 years later, the new generator arrived June 27 and underwent months of testing before being declared officially open for power production. This process was occurring simultaneously as Nevisians endured frequent planned and unplanned power outages, which were due to the aging infrastructure of the plant, according to NEVLEC’s acting general manager, Jervan Swanston.

“The effective capacity of the plant has been 80 percent of the installed capacity, as most of the sets have been deteriorating significantly,” Swanston said. “This meant insufficient resolved generation capacity available to us to perform any any planned or unplanned maintenance, as removal of any of our generators from service would result in a 95 percent chance of feed interruption.”

Feed interruptions were frequently experienced as the Wartsila generator was being introduced to the power system. The generator and installation equipment together weighed more than 140 tons, which meant a tough two months of installation before the generator was ready. NEVLEC testing procedures began on Aug. 25 and continued through Aug. 30.

Generation Manager Earl Springette has been in the middle of all of those plans and preparations. He is ecstatic to see the project finally come into fruition.

“This event climaxes the many years of discussion regarding the procurement of a baseload generator,” Springette said. “No battering on social media can compare to circumstances we endured in the plant for the number of years in trying to supply reliable power while we awaited procurement of this baseload generation set. I want to express my appreciation and thanks to the hardworking generation staff for working under such tremendously stressful situations for a number of years.”

There are now nine generation engines at the Prospect Power Plant, some of which are 34 years old. Many other Caribbean power agencies have retired the generators that were the base for power production on Nevis. With the acquisition of this new base load generator, much needed work and repairs can be done on older units.

“It is important to note that the commission of this new set today does not mean we are out of the woods,” Swanston said. “There are major maintenance and inspection to be performed on the older sets that have been running continuously.”

The minister responsible for public utilities on Nevis, the Honourable Alexis Jeffers, reiterated those remarks and emphasized the work to be done. He called upon the people of Nevis to ensure that they pay their power bills, which will help with the purchase of the next new generator that NEVLEC needs.

“Today is a day of transition [that] will take us one step closer to modernization of generation here on the island of Nevis,” Jeffers said. “Many may say this is a step that is long overdue, but, of course, additional steps will have to be taken if NEVLEC is to regain and maintain its position as one of the most efficiently and effectively run companies within the region.”

Those steps involve working closely with the federal government, as US$5 million needed for this project was provided by the SIDF. Jeffers praised the relationship between the NIA, the federal government and the SIDF as the Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris and Dr. Robertine Chaderton, representative from the SIDF, looked on. Skelec is exploring the possibility of acquiring a Wartsila generator for themselves and Jeffers hoped that NEVLEC could be apart of those talks to acquire an additional generator themselves.

“Let’s look forward to bigger and better things in the future,” Jeffers said. “One more generator would set us sound for the next 50 years, and we want to be able to fulfill our mandate. We want to make sure that the difficulties we encountered over the last three to four months are not repeated on the island of Nevis. We owe it to our citizens. Working together, in the partnership we have fostered today, will ensure that we fulfill our requirement to our people.”

The mandate Jeffers is referring to is the responsibility of NEVLEC to provide power to the people, a mandate that was strained due to aging infrastructure. The message from the government at this ceremony echoed that mandate, and provided the promise of a powerful future.