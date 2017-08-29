Photo: The Honourable Alexis Jeffers, the minister responsible for public utilities on Nevis, spoke at the service of thanksgiving at the St. James Anglican Church Aug. 27, ushering in the Nevis Electricity Company Limited’s week of activities to celebrate its 17th anniversary.

NEVLEC’s 17th anniversary celebration ‘fitting,’ says Nevis’ public utilities minister

From NIA

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – The Honourable Alexis Jeffers, the minister responsible for public utilities on Nevis, says the week of activities to mark the Nevis Electricity Company Limited’s (NEVLEC) 17th anniversary is “fitting.”

The minister made the comment when he spoke to the Department of Information moments after the company’s service of thanksgiving Aug. 27 at the St. James Anglican Church. The event ushered in a week of activities to mark the occasion, culminating with an awards dinner and dance at the Four Seasons Resort Sept. 2.

“We haven’t had a chance to recognise most of our staff members who have been around for quite some time and this, I believe, is the week when we would want to do that,” Jeffers said. “I believe by the time the 20th anniversary comes around, some of the folks who are with us now would have reached the age of retirement and would not be with us. So, while they are with the company, we want to give them all of the accolades and recognition that is due to them.”

Jeffers also stated that another significant reason for the celebration is an opportunity for the company to re-establish itself as one of the better companies on Nevis and to ensure that its image, in the eyes of its customers, is one akin to the continued production of electricity.

The calendar for the week of activities, which was announced earlier this month by Paulette Hanley, chair of the 17th Anniversary Planning Committee, has since had one alteration. Jeffers referred to the change, saying the ceremony, scheduled to mark the commissioning of the new Wӓrtsilӓ 3.8 megawatt generator at the Prospect Power Plant Aug. 28, had been rescheduled to Sept. 11 due to the unavailability of key people who needed to be at the ceremony.

Other activities will include a presentation of gifts to the Flamboyant Nursing Home and the St. Georges and St. Johns Senior Citizens Home Aug. 29; a Customer Appreciation Day at the customer service parking lot in Charlestown from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 30; a health walk for staff members Aug. 31; and an Open Day Sept. 1.

Jeffers thanked members of the planning committee and expressed hope that the event will become an annual one with a special celebration when the milestones come along.