Photo: Jervan Swanston, acting general manager of the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (file photo)

NEVLEC’s acting GM says brief power interruption possible Tuesday

From NIA

Charlestown, Nevis – The following is a statement from Jervan Swanston, acting general manager of the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC), dated Nov. 20, regarding a possible power interruption.

In continuing efforts to restore electrical power to full normalcy, the Wӓrtsilӓ team has scheduled a stop of both Wӓrtsilӓ units tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 21.

This stop will be from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and will allow for the continued modification of the backup process of the PLC system in the control panel of both units.

While we are not anticipating any forced outage, the public is advised that power may be interrupted briefly. We crave your continued patience and understanding and again apologize for the outages experienced recently.