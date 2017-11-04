New Birth Gospel Tabernacle Growing frustrated in Land issue

The land impasse between the New Birth Gospel Tabernacle church and the Government has reach a boiling point with the congregation losing patience over the length of time it’s taking to resolve the matter.

“We have been patient, we have been waiting and we have been praying and it is coming to a point now that it seems as though if we don’t do something,” says Bishop Cyprian Williams.

The New Birth Gospel Tabernacle members were forced out of their Cabbage Tree Housing home last year, when they were set to reconstruct their sanctuary after the congregation had outgrown their previous building.

When construction of the new sanctuary was set to begin, the church was hit with an objection to the project and had to halt as area residents petitioned against a church being constructed in that location. The government met with Bishop Williams and negotiated an offer the church is willing to accept.

Speaking at a press conference organised by Bishop Williams he indicated that seven month after the original impasse that led him to perform a one man silent protest outside of Government Headquarters on Church Street the government are now asking for more time to resolve the issue.

“I don’t have a problem in giving the government more time. We have directed the attorneys after looking at the land and the area and after careful examination we realised there are several things that are happening,” Williams said.

He explained one concern was a high tension post that is located near the plot of land that possess a danger in certain situations. “It means they either have to move the post or push the land back a little bit from the high tension wire.”

He added that there was supposed the be a 30 feet access road that was to be cleared and had not been done and is asking for the completion.

Williams however called on the government to resolve the matter in a timely fashion as the congregation had suffered too much in the past seven months.

“We are really praying and asking that those in authority to bear in mind that the New Birth Gospel Tabernacle has suffered enough. Enough is enough.”

He added that the matter had become over bearing and disclosed that it took a letter from the church to government officials before action could be taken on the land.

“The land belongs to the government so it should not take this long to get it done. When we sent the letter in October in no time the land was cleared so it means that since in March in a week it could have been over. Why we had to wait seven months?”

He added that the government should also be responsible for any monies that the church had to spend during their displacement in which they had to lease a plot of land to keep their services.

“Any money we have had to pay in our displacement the cost of that has to be paid by the government. It is the government’s responsibility because we did not ask them to move us. They are the ones who did it through the Planning Department and they have to bear that cost.

“Remember when they stopped us we were already in the process of excavating the land, the foundation and all of these stuff, and the laying out of the building, which we already paid the guy.

“That amount was about $58,000 before. And we are talking about the plans and everything, because that was the amount that included the clearing of that land, dealing with the engineering and the stuff for the plan and everything…all that was $58,000.”

When questioned on the situation with the church and the Government last week, Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Timothy Harris said the church is up to date on the matter. “That matter is being advanced and the attorneys for the church are well aware and up to date for the developments for the lands.”

Attorney General Vincent Byron Jr. in comment on the matter indicated that the Ministry of Sustainable Development had cleared the plot of land in exchange for the original plot at Cabbage Tree and it is currently in the process of being registered.