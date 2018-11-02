CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – The implementation of two additional bus stops in and around Charlestown rolled out smoothly on Oct. 31, but according to Sgt. Marva Chiverton, Head of the Traffic Department in the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force Nevis Division.

“The public is aware that the bus stops became operational on Oct. 31, and so far everything ran smoothly. Sgt. Chiverton said. “Two persons were ticketed yesterday.”

The goal of new bus stops is to eliminate escalating traffic congestion which was plaguing the capital.

The Traffic Department’s records indicate that at present there are 164 buses registered in Nevis, of which 100 are operational. Sixty-five come from the Gingerland area and 35 on the windward side of the island.

Vice President of the Nevis Bus Association Davron Maynard, encouraged all bus drivers to adhere to the new traffic regulations.

“Not only members of the association but all bus drivers are supposed to adhere to the bus stops…so anywhere in between those locations,” Maynard explains. “If you see a bus stop you have to stop there because if you don’t you will be ticketed. The association has no responsibility if you are ticketed by the Police.

“The main purpose of the bus stops in town is to target the bus drivers because we realise there’s a drastic increase of vehicular traffic in Nevis. If you stop here and stop there and stop there, you are going to cause traffic congestion. The bus stop is for road and traffic safety.”

Maynard said members of his association have always been urged not to stop indiscriminately.

He advised private vehicle owners and cautioned them to be careful.

“As a private vehicle driver, when you see a bus stop, you know that a bus is stopping,” Maynard said. “Expect a passenger to be getting off the bus and crossing the road–you have to be very careful.”

The association’s Public Relations Officer Charles Liburd, asked bus passengers to cooperate with the drivers. It is important to assist them to adhere to new traffic regulations involving the new pick up and drop off points in and around Charlestown and to avoid breaking the law.