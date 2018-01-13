New company to supply Galvalume to Federation

The people of Nevis and St. Kitts are the beneficiaries of a new manufacturing firm that will be able to supply the islands with galvalume roof sheeting and assist in reducing the cost of the construction.

The Company, Island Roofing and Hardware Limited, located on Long Point Road, next to the Athletic Stadium, is a joint venture between the Guyana based company Chetram Brothers Sawmill and local Nevisian investors.

According to an official statement from the company the objective of the company is to reduce the cost of home construction in Nevis by selling this quality product at a very affordable price and as a viable alternative to the asphalt shingles presently use for roofing in Nevis.

A company representative told the “Observer” Island Roofing and Hardware opened it doors on January 3 and is already garnering interest from individuals in Nevis. “We have had a number of enquiries from person who have shown interest in purchasing and actually we have one order now that we are filling.”

At the moment the company only has one employee but the representative said as the demand increases so will the number of staff members.

He explained galvalume roof sheeting is similar to galvanize sheeting but lighter in weight as contains more aluminium. “These are galvalume that are more aluminium than iron…so it is not as heavy as galvanize, the quality is good as it is not as heavy.”

He added that the company is in a position to deal with any large demand for galvalume in the Federation. “Right now we have in stock 22,000 feet, we have 11 rolls making it up and it will take a lot to finish 22,000 in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

The representative also disclosed the firm is also open to shipping some of its product outside of the Federation in the future but their initial objective is in St. Kitts and Nevis.

He added that the Guyanese company also has bases in Jamaica and are seeking now to operate in Dominica.

The company statement further read that the product is wider than those that are presently imported measuring 42 inches in width when compared to the 32 inch width on imported galvanizIt also highlighted the advantage of having the plant in the Federation.

“The advantage of having your own manufacturing plant here in Nevis is that customers can now get roof sheeting in whatever length they desire even down to the nearest inch.

“This will significantly reduce wastage as there is no need for customers to have to purchase the standard length of 10 feet of 12 feet and having to cut to fit the size of roof. Our plant will provide a single sheet in whatever length is required based on the size of the roof area,” the statement read.

The present stock that is available are colours in green and burgundy and they also manufacture both corrugated type sheeting and also U-panel sheets. They are expected to introduce additional colours, based on the demand of customers.

The galvalume is being sold at an introductory price of EC10.50 per foot, much cheaper when compared to the price of similar roof sheeting imported from St. Vincent.

Although the main focus is roofing and sheeting the parent company in Guyana could also ship greenheart lumber from that country by orders