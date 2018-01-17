New health facility to deliver better quality healthcare services in Tabernacle, surrounding areas

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Work continues apace on the construction of a new health centre in Tabernacle, as the Team Unity-led government continues to do what is necessary to ensure that primary healthcare services are readily available to every resident and citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis.

A ground-blessing ceremony is being planned for Jan. 18 at the site of the new centre at Station Street, Tabernacle.

After it was found that its building was hazardous and deemed unfit for continued use, healthcare services in Tabernacle were moved to the basement of the facility that houses the daycare centre. Minister of State within the Ministry of Health, the Honourable Wendy Phipps, stated recently that the old facility was in a dire state of dilapidation, which included extensive termite infestation. The minister noted that as a result of the infestation, “the actual vegetation around the premises all had to be removed.” Senator Phipps also said that extensive soil treatment was carried out before construction commenced on the new facility, which is located on the same piece of lot as the old establishment.

Prime Minister and Parliamentary Representative for Constituency #7, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, said the decision to relocate the health services had become an impediment to the proper deliver of basic daycare services in Tabernacle.

“The spatial requirement that was determined as necessary for the delivery of daycare services in Tabernacle was compromised by that act, as the space then had to be yielded to get the health service going, and obviously the centre was not built with that in mind, and you then had the usual complaints and deficiencies,” Harris said during a cheque handing-over ceremony in November 2017.

During that ceremony, Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis His Excellency George Gow Wei Chiou handed over a cheque valued for more EC$1 million to the government of St. Kitts and Nevis for the construction of the new health centre.