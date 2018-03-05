New hotel is ‘breathing new life’ into the La Vallee Greens area

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris said his Team Unity government is proud of what it has accomplished in just three months time in being able to attract an internationally recognized luxury brand hotel and resort development to La Vallee Greens, Sandy Point.

Harris made this remark March 4 when the government signed agreements with officials of Range Developments, the developer of the 126-room Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour, and representatives of Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas for the establishment of Six Senses St. Kitts at La Vallee Greens.

“There is more about the history making that one should be aware because today [March 4], for the first time, we are giving what was then described as La Vallee Greens its first historic opportunity to contribute to the well-being of our country and the welfare of our people,” Harris said.

Prime Minister Harris said that the La Vallee project, under the leadership of the former Denzil Douglas administration, created a significant part of the public debt of nearly $62 million. “If we were to ask randomly what was La Vallee… a piece of land with some green fence…that has been there for years as it was waiting for something to happen,” Harris said. “Today, Team Unity has consecrated the future of La Vallee Greens and development in our country by being able to bring not just any hotel, but one of the most prestigious five-star resorts to La Vallee. Something good then is happening.”

More than 500 jobs will be created locally during the construction phase of this project, which is scheduled to commence in September of this year.

“If the experience of Park Hyatt represents a good foundation on which to make the deduction, hundreds of our people will be able to find work at a luxurious resort,” Harris said. “So the albatross of nearly 500 acres of land laying waste at La Vallee Greens is now lifted and hope and opportunities spring eternal for our people.”

President of Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas Bernhard Bohnenberger said he is impressed with the serene beauty at La Vallee Greens, noting “when I drove up to the site, what fascinated me [is that] you see the entire nation; you see so much when you come from the airport and you go up there – you see how people live, you see agriculture, you see that fortress up on the hill, you see so many things,” he said. “And what we always look out for in every resort is to connect with the people.”

Six Senses, founded in 1995, was recently voted the world’s best hotel brand by Travel + Leisure.