New Island main road to commence in 2018

The St. Kitts Island Main Road is set to get a makeover beginning in 2018 the Minister of Public Infrastructure and Transport the Hon. Ian ‘Patches’ Liburd has announced.

“Infrastructure is critical to our continuing economic development. In terms of our road infrastructure, we have over 105 miles stretch of roads including the island main road and the secondary roads. It is critical to us and that is why we are presently implementing these projects,” Liburd noted.

Liburd explained that his ministry was recently allocated $72M EC for the 2018 fiscal year of which $21M will be used for recurrent expenditure while $51M he indicated will deal with projects that are people oriented.

He added that the upgrade of the Island Main Road for the entire island was allocated and approved for $15M for the fiscal year 2018, but will roll over into 2019.

“The overall project is some $67M, but will be implemented over an 18 month period so we don’t necessarily have to dedicate all the funds for fiscal year 2018.

Liburdcriticised road maintenance practices in the past stating work only would occur on the verge of an election and not when it was desperately needed.

“In the past we have seen road maintenance and road infrastructure development have been left to political expediency.

“If you look back at previous budgets you would find in 2004, a road project was approved, look back at 2010 another road project was approved, 2015 the Southeast Peninsula road project was approved.”

\

He however, vowed to done away with that practice. “We are not going to operate in that manner we have identified things to be done and we are going to do it in a timely manner and ensure people benefit from what we do.”

Minister Liburd also disclosed that they have already done some preliminary work in terms of doing a road conditions survey that was done over the last three or four months by ADB consultants.

“The report from that survey is what we are using to guide us going forward. The survey will guide us on the conditions of the roads in particular areas. The survey will tell us that in some areas we will need to put drainage, widen the roads and in certain areas we will have to give priority to resurfacing of that area.”

He added that the work will start sometime in February 2018 when the tendering process get on the way and emphasized that all local contractors will be utilized.

Liburd once again vowed to address the Old Road Bay issue. “People died…traversing that particular piece of network and so we as a team unity administration has said enough of that, no more cars should be running over Old Road Bay and no more accidents across Old Road Bay because of the rock slippage. We have to address it and will address it in the next fiscal year.”