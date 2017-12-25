New Nevis officials take oaths of office

By Monique Jeffers

The new Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley and his cabinet was sworn into office Dec. 24, with the premier now responsible for 12 ministries. The ceremony took place at Elquemedo T. Willet Park in Charlestown.

The inauguration follows the Dec. 18 Nevis Island Assembly elections, where the Concerned Citizens Movement won four out of five seats against the opposition, the Nevis Reformation.

The four elected ministers and two junior ministers took the Oath of Office, the Oath of Secrecy and the Oath of Allegence.

The premier’s responsibilities are that of finance, statistics, economic planning, education, library services, human resources, industry, trade and consumer affairs, health, tourism and information technology, public utilities and energy, and foreign investment.

Deputy Premier the Hon. Alexis Jeffers responsibilities are minister of agriculture, land and housing, cooperatives and fisheries, natural resources and disaster management.

Newcomer the Hon. Eric Evelyn has been given responsibilities in culture, youth, sports, community development, telecommunications and information.

Newcomer the Hon. Spencer Brand has been given responsibilities in labour, public works, physical planning, post and the environment.

Junior Minister the Hon. Troy Liburd has been given responsibilities in education, library services and technology, while Junior Minister the Hon. Hazel Brandy Williams has responsibility for health and gender affairs.