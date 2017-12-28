New NIA Cabinet has initial meeting, new premier reiterates commitment to people of Nevis

From the NIA

Charlestown, Nevis – The Cabinet of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) met for the first time Dec. 28, 2017, at the Cabinet Room at Pinney’s Estate, four days after they were sworn into office at an inauguration ceremony at the Elquemedo T. Willett Park Dec. 24.

In brief remarks, Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley reiterated the new administration’s promise to remain committed to the interest of the people of Nevis. “I want to continue our pledge to the people of Nevis that we will do right by them and we will ensure that our decisions are just and we take into account their interest and the needs of all the people of Nevis. That is our pledge as a new government and I believe that our people will hold us accountable in terms of our delivery on that pledge,” he said.

Premier Brantley noted that the Cabinet is cognisant of the volume of work to be done and convened the first meeting although it is the midst of the festive season. He used the opportunity to formally welcome the two new ministers – the Hon. Eric Evelyn and the Hon. Spencer Brand – who he said would add some “vim, vigour, vitality” to the work of the Cabinet.

Brantley also spoke to the other members of the Cabinet – four elected members including himself and Deputy Premier the Hon. Alexis Jeffers, two nominated members the Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams and the Hon. Troy Liburd, Cabinet Secretary Stedmond Tross and legal adviser Colin Tyrell – who are charged with making decisions for the people of Nevis.

“Eight people out of a population of [more than] 13,000 … we really are the ones charged with making decisions for the rest and I think that ought to put it in perspective, in terms of the awesome responsibility that we have, and our need at all times, to ensure that the interest of our people are put first,” Brantley said.

In the new Cabinet, Brantley also holds the portfolio of minister of finance, statistics, economic planning, education, library services, human resources, industry, trade and consumer affairs, health, tourism and information technology, public utilities and energy and foreign investments.

Jeffers is also the minister of agriculture, lands, housing, cooperatives and fisheries, natural resources and disaster management.

Evelyn is the minister of culture, youth, sports, community development and telecommunications and information.

Brand is the minister of labour, public works, physical planning, posts and the environment.

Junior Minister Brandy-Williams will serve in the Premier’s Ministry with responsibility for health and gender affairs. Junior Minister Liburd will serve in the same ministry with responsibility for education, library services and information technology.

The meeting was the was the first of its kind in which the Hon. Vance Amory, who had led the Concern Citizens Movement Party for 30 years, was not a part of as he had handed the leadership to Brantley some months prior to the Nevis Island Assembly elections Dec. 18.